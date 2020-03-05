Year after last Chevy Cruze, Lordstown plant starting to see new life

Local News

The hiring of hourly workers could begin in July, with up to 500 being employed

by: Gerry Ricciutti

Posted: / Updated:

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday marks one year since the last Chevy Cruze rolled off the assembly line at GM Lordstown.

Thursday, all eyes were on that facility again but for a different reason.

Managers of the new Lordstown Motors Corporation took reporters and government leaders on a tour of the old General Motors Complex, where they’re hoping to eventually build all-electric pickup trucks.

Executives say they’re already in the process of testing equipment GM left behind after the last of the Cruzes were built. Retooling of the plant should start early next month with new technology.

The hiring of hourly workers, who are expected to be mostly local, could begin in July, with up to 500 being employed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com