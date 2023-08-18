YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are less than a week from a possible strike from the Youngstown Educational Association. Negotiations continue though to reach a deal.

Both sides plan to meet again Monday morning. They talked for hours Friday morning, trying to reach a deal.

The school board held a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Friday but no action was taken.

A union spokesperson said members will vote Monday at 5 p.m. whether to strike.

On Saturday, union members plan to hold a rally at Rayen Early College at noon.

School starts for Youngstown City Schools this Wednesday.