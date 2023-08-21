YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Negotiations concluded for the Youngstown City School Board and the Youngstown Education Association around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Teachers plan to head to a strike vote around 5 p.m. Monday night, according to the YEA president.

This means the next step is voting to go on strike.

This is something the union and the district have tried to hammer out for months.

First News has learned it came down to contract language the union wanted changed or removed.

If the vote comes back as yes, the strike will begin Wednesday, when Youngstown students are expected to go back to school.

First News will continue to follow this through Monday night. Check back here for updates on this developing story.