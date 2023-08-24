YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday was day two of the Youngstown teachers strike. There will be a day three, but the big question tonight is, will the teachers still be on the picket line come Monday or will the State Employee Relations Board — after a hearing on Friday — declare the strike illegal? Both sides had something to say on Thursday about the future of the walkout.

About half of Youngstown’s 400 striking teachers rallied Thursday afternoon outside Volney Rogers Elementary School. Youngstown Education Association spokesman Jim Courim was asked, what will the teachers do if Ohio’s State Employment Relations Board rules their strike is illegal?

“We will have to see what is asked of us, but if we are asked to go back to work on Monday, we’ll be in the classroom on Monday… If we’re ordered to go back on Monday, we will be back in the classroom on Monday,” Courim said.

Superintendent Jeremy Batchelor commented on the teachers abiding by an order.

“Well, I would hope so, and we would welcome them back. We’re ready for them to be back. We didn’t want them to be out in the first place,” Batchelor said.

The rally was also a way to support Volney art teacher Shane Snyder, who was hit by a car on Wednesday while walking the picket line.

“He’s out of the hospital. He’s at home resting. He’s still in a lot of pain but he’s out of the hospital, which is great news for us,” Courim said.

“I can’t really comment on that because there’s an investigation part that is happening with that. Police were involved yesterday. We do recognize that. So we just want to send our best to the individual who was contacted,” Batchelor said.

During the rally, the gate leading to the school was left open, and Batchelor hopes all entrances and exits stay open.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some situations where parents haven’t been able to get into the property. Some staff members have been turned away. We respect their ability, their right to picket, but we can’t block ingresses and egresses,” Batchelor said.

“Something we’re teaching our students is the universal expectations, which is to be respectful, be responsible and be safe. Unfortunately, we’re not showing that right now,” Courim said.

The hearing on Friday in Columbus starts at 10 a.m. WKBN will be there to cover it.

A special school board meeting has been scheduled for 5 p.m. to talk about negotiations.