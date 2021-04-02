YCSD’s summer enrichment to target learning loss caused by pandemic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District 2021 Summer Enrichment will begin June 7 and blend academics with the arts and fun activities for scholars in preschool through 12th grade.

The program is aimed at making up for the learning loss sustained by many scholars because of the COVID pandemic.

It will run through July 9. Plans call for the summer program to be in person and masks are required. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

“With the last year, the academics of scholars across the country and probably the world, have suffered,” said CEO Justin Jennings. “We’re offering our summer enrichment program to try to stem some of that loss, but it won’t be all work for our young people. We’re going to offer activities including the arts and sports to keep it fun and keep scholars engaged.”

The plan answers Gov. Mike DeWine’s call that schools develop strategies to address the learning loss and delays caused by the pandemic.

The program is open to all YCSD scholars, but those with low attendance, low scores on tests or assessments, summer seniors and those transitioning from elementary to middle school and from middle school to high school will be strongly encouraged to attend.

Registration information has been communicated to families by school personnel this week. April 14 is the deadline to register.

High school sessions will be at East and Chaney high schools as well as Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Preschool through eighth-graders from across the district will attend summer sessions at Kirkmere or Harding elementary school.

Preschool through third-grade will be at Kirkmere. Fourth through eighth-graders will take summer programs at Harding.

Transportation, breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Preschoolers will attend Monday through Wednesday for full days with both academics and enrichment such as virtual field trips included. Social-emotional support is also part of the program.

Kindergarten through eighth-graders will attend five days per week for the full day. Monday through Wednesday will be allotted for academics with Thursday and Friday for enrichment activities. Academics will focus on literacy and math.

Scholar data will be used to determine the pathway they’ll follow. Those with lower attendance during remote/hybrid instruction through the school year, for example, will focus on rigorous academics.

Those who showed exemplary attendance and demonstrated academic growth will follow a pathway with more enrichment.

Scholars who score above grade level will have the opportunity to participate in Camp Challenge, a program designed to enhance their higher-level, deductive and creative thinking skills.

Enrichment will involve YCSD staff in both athletics and visual and performing arts as well as organizations including the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley, the Red Zone, Oh Wow! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology, the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown, the YMCA of Youngstown, Finer Things Academy and others.

For high school scholars, summer enrichment will run Monday through Thursday. Sessions including academics and enrichment will be scheduled in morning and afternoon blocks to provide flexibility for work schedules.

Academic courses will enable scholars to make up credits or to get a head start on academics for the 2021-22 school year. Athletics, career exploration and visual and performing arts will be offered.

The full YCSD Learning Recovery and Extended Learning Plan is posted on the district website.