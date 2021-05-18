YCSD to reconfigure schools to maximize scholar success

Boundaries determining where scholars attend school are being redrawn and letters will be sent this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City School District is reconfiguring grades and buildings to better meet the needs of scholars and families.

The reconfiguration will shift the district to six pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade schools, two sixth through eighth-grade middle schools, a fifth through eighth-grade early college middle school, an alternative school, two traditional high schools, an early college high school and a career and technical center. There will also be a virtual school for first through 12th-grade scholars.

“We believe this reconfiguration will better position our scholars for success,” said CEO Justin Jennings.

The two new middle schools will be East Middle School at the P. Ross Berry Campus and Chaney Middle School at the McGuffey Campus. East Middle School at the P. Ross Berry is on the city’s east side, and for the last several years, the building has been used by Mahoning County High School.

Chaney Middle School at the McGuffey Campus building, on the west side, has been an elementary school.

Each middle school will feed into the high school for which it’s named.

Rayen Early College Middle School, now housed inside Chaney High School, will move into its own building at 58 Williamson Ave., which is now home to Williamson Elementary School.

“We’re moving RECMS closer to Youngstown Rayen Early College High School and to Youngstown State University to grow and enhance the relationship between those schools,” Jennings said. “RECMS will be the feeder school for YREC. By giving the middle school its own dedicated building, more scholars will be able to take advantage of this program that allows them to earn an associate’s degree upon high school graduation.”

RECMS, like YREC, will follow the YSU calendar. YREC is located at 20 W. Wood St.

Wilson Elementary School will become Wilson Alternative School for YCSD scholars who struggle in a traditional classroom environment. Mahoning County High School also has the option to move into the Wilson building but will operate separately from Wilson Alternative School.

The district’s elementary schools under the realignment are Harding, Martin Luther King and Taft, which will feed into East Middle School, and Volney Rogers, Kirkmere and Paul C. Bunn, which will feed into Chaney Middle School.

There are no changes to Choffin Career and Technical Center under the reconfiguration plan.

Boundaries determining where scholars attend school are being redrawn and letters will be sent this summer, informing families which schools scholars will attend.

Current ninth through 11th graders at East and Chaney high schools, however, will not be required to change schools even if they’re affected by boundary changes.

All information courtesy of a press release from the Youngstown City School District.