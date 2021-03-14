LIVE NOW /
YCSD enacts restrictions for those who have traveled out of state

If a student or staff member travels out of state, they must provide a negative COVID-19 test before they will be allowed to attend school or come to work

Credit: Paul Biris/Moment/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As many Youngstown City School District scholars and staff return this week to school buildings, the district is enacting restrictions for those who have traveled out of state.

If a student or staff member travels out of state, they must provide a negative COVID-19 test before they will be allowed to attend school or come to work. That requirement does not apply to staff members who live in Pennsylvania and drive to and from work each day.  

Scholars and staff members may schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 test at one of the district’s YOUCare Quickmed Clinics, which are housed at East and Chaney high schools.

