(WKBN) – A scam is going around involving the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

A picture was posted on its Facebook page that said, “Those texts and comments advertising 910th Airlift Wing T-shirts are not legitimate.”

They advise people to not click any links they’re sent because it could compromise their credit or banking information.

The post ended by asking people interested in merchandise to comment on the post. It’s possible one of YARS’ support groups could license the shield and sell it.