Yankee Lake to submit blank ballot for mayor, council election

YANKEE LAKE, Ohio (WYTV) – The mayorship and two council seats are up for election in Yankee Lake, but this year voters will have no one to vote for.

Three deadlines have passed for a representative to come forward in any open spots.

The Trumbull County Board of Elections said this is not the first time that Yankee Lake has submitted a blank ballot. They suppose the current mayor and both council members will stay the same.

“I would think that the people would want to vote on who’s leading their village, but like I said, I never once had a complaint of why there was nobody on the ballot,” said board director Stephanie Penrose.

The current mayor in Yankee Lake is John Jurko. He’s been the sitting mayor since 2002.