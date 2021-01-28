Yankee Lake Food giveaway shows need is still great

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Second Harvest Food Bank and the National Guard held a food giveaway in Trumbull County Thursday at Yankee Lake.

It was the first traveling food pantry of the new year, and the need is as great as ever.

Hundreds of cars showed up. Many were lined up before the set start time, making sure they didn’t miss out on this first come, first served distribution.

In just over two hours, Ohio National Guard members helped give out more than 40,000 pounds of food.

“It’s just a tremendous feeling inside to see the appreciation from the people. Everybody that comes through is thanking us and just really letting us know that it’s really appreciated and they really need the assistance,” said Gino Rubino, spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard.

Mobile Pantry Coordinator George Mager said the help from the National Guard is critical.

“We couldn’t do it without them, absolutely not. We couldn’t get volunteers to come out here like this and do this,” Mager said.

Second Harvest has been hosting these traveling food pantries since the beginning of the pandemic, but after serving 500 families in Trumbull County Thursday, they know the need hasn’t died down.

“It seems pretty steady. It seems to be staying pretty much the same. Every time we come out here, we prepare for 500 families and that’s what we give out, so it seems to be pretty steady since March,” Rubino said.

Rubino says his team will continue to help as they’re needed, even in the cold temperatures and falling snow.

“Myself and my soldiers have that warm feeling inside knowing that we are doing good for our communities and helping people out that need the assistance,” he said.