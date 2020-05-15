Y Live concert featuring Luke Bryan rescheduled for next year

Luke Bryan performs during the induction ceremony of Brooks & Dunn at 2019 Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)

Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date, or refunds will be issued for the next 30 days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Y Live concert featuring Luke Bryan on June 13 has been rescheduled.

The concert will now take place during Memorial Day weekend next year, Sunday, May 30, 2021.

All tickets that have been sold will be honored on the new date. Tickets are also on sale for the new date at Ticketmaster.com.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation and scheduling conflicts, we are moving the event to next year so that the community can safely come together when the time is right. Y-LIVE has quickly become the largest, ‘can’t miss,’ annual event in our community and we’re thankful we have been able to reschedule Luke Bryan as our 2021 Headliner,” said JAC Live president Eric Ryan.

Refunds will also be available at Ticketmaster.com for the next 30 days.

