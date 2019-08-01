WYTV teams with Scrappers at home games for Military Appreciation Nights

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers were home Wednesday night at Eastwood Field, looking to even the series against the IronBirds. It was also Military Appreciation Night!

WYTV is proud to team up with the Scrappers to say thank you to all of our brave servicemen and women from across the area!

Wednesday night’s ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Al Kosiba, a 98-year-old World War II veteran from around the area. He served three-and-a-half years overseas in France, England, Belgium and Holland.

Kosiba said he was very honored to be with his fellow veterans at Eastwood Field.

Al Kosiba

“So that’s three-and-a-half years of my life, but I came outta that thing alive and I thank God every day for that. We never should lose sight of the fact that our freedom is so special, so precious. We don’t want anybody to try to take it away from us,” he said.

Kosiba also took a moment to thank each of his fellow veterans as he spotted them in the stands.

Military Appreciation Nights are every Wednesday when the Scrappers play at home. All you have to do is show your military ID and you’ll get two free upper box seat tickets to the game!