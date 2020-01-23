WYTV teams with American Heart Association to cover ‘Stories of the Heart’ for Heart Month

Together, we're working to change the conversation about heart disease and stroke

(WYTV) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, killing more women than all cancers combined.

Traditionally, the month for lovers and all things heart related, February, also reminds us to take care of our hearts.

Doing small things each and every day like watching your diet and exercising to stay “heart healthy” can make a big difference.

Heart disease is 80% preventable.

“Heart disease doesn’t discriminate, whether race, gender, age, anything anymore. It’s something that affects everybody and unfortunately takes a lot of lives every single year, especially here. We don’t have a very healthy population here. There’s 42% of people who have high blood pressure in the community and a lot of those things is diet, exercise, smoking, all of those things that contribute to that. We want to make sure that we’re letting people know that you can make the small changes and you can make a big impact in your life,” said AHA Executive Director Tracy Behnke.

During the first week of February, 33 WYTV will be teaming up with the American Heart Association to bring you “Stories of the Heart.” Together, we’re working to change the conversation.

A week-long series full of local ties and people will air, aimed at raising awareness for heart disease and stroke.

You can watch Stories of the Heart starting Monday, Feb. 3.