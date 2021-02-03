WYTV teams up with American Heart Association for ‘Stories of the Heart’ mini-series

You can watch Stories of the Heart during 33 WYTV News at 11 this Thursday and Friday

(WYTV) – February is National Heart Month.

Did you know, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States, killing more women than all cancers combined?

But, it’s 80% preventable.

Starting this Thursday, WYTV Anchor Lindsey Watson is teaming up with the American Heart Association to bring you “Stories of the Heart” leading up to Go Red for Women Day on Friday.

The two-day series will focus on how COVID-19 affects the heart, along with an incredible story of survival.

Together, we’re working to change the conversation.

You can watch Stories of the Heart during 33 WYTV News at 11.