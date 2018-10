WYTV talks with Dee Snider, star of ROCKTOPIA and lead singer of Twisted Sister Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - WYTV's Lindsey Watson sat down with Dee Snider, star of the Broadway hit ROCKTOPIA and frontman of Twisted Sister.

CLICK HERE to read about the performance.