WYTV marks Founder's Day with volunteer event

GREENFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – Each June, WYTV celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring.

It’s an opportunity for us to join with our parent company, Nexstar, and our sister stations all across the country and participate in a day of volunteering.

For this year’s event, we went to the Greenford Christian Church for its Big Reach program. Their focus is to provide food and clothing, education, community resources and supportive relationships to people in need.

WYTV was instrumental in the actual construction of its 12,000 square-foot facility with a project called “Extreme Makeover: My Home Town” in 2006.

In 2017, WYTV and sister station WKBN worked with the Boys and Girls Club, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley. The community was also invited to stop by the station and donate blood.