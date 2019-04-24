WYTV anchor receives Golden Quill Award nomination for PANDAS coverage

(WYTV) – On Wednesday, it was announced that our very own 33 WYTV News anchor Lindsey Watson was nominated for a Golden Quill Award by the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania.

The Golden Quill Award recognizes journalistic excellence in 29 western Pennsylvania counties, along with neighboring counties in West Virginia and Ohio.

Watson was nominated for her Keeping Kids Safe series of medical investigations surrounding the rare and often misdiagnosed disorder known as PANDAS.

Over the last year, Watson has put a spotlight on the disorder, the controversy surrounding it and the stories of two local families who have walked the long, dark road to diagnosis.

Even ABC’s 20/20 did their own version of a PANDAS story, and Watson was able to teach correspondent Juju Chang a few things about the subject in a satellite interview.

We here at WYTV are very proud of this series and the work Watson has done to provide a catalyst for public discussion on a topic that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Golden Quill winners will be announced at the end of May.

