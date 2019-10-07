WYSU radio station celebrates golden anniversary

WYSU radio went on air in October of 1969

by: WYTV Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s FM radio station is celebrating its golden anniversary.

WYSU radio went on air in October of 1969. The station was a charter member of National Public Radio.

It started inside a room at the former Valley Park Motel on Wick Avenue before moving into studios at Cushwa Hall in 1976. It then moved into a newer, high-tech home inside Melnick Hall.

A Golden Anniversary Party is planned for later this month at the Davis Center Auditorium at Mill Creek Park.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20. The free event will include live music, appetizers and a champagne toast.

