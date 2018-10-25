WRTA to kick off new 'Where's Manny?' contest Halloween morning

Copyright by WYTV - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - To bring awareness to all the places the Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) travels, a new contest called "Where's Manny?" will kick off this Halloween.

Prizes will be awarded to the first people who can guess where Manny Quinn the mannequin is.

Manny, dressed in an old-school WRTA uniform, will have his picture taken at or near one of the locations along the WRTA's bus route.

At 9 a.m. Halloween morning, the picture will be posted to the WRTA's Facebook page that shows a small hint about where Manny is.

The first person to correctly comment on Manny's location will win a $50 Visa Gift Card, the second will win 10 free WRTA adult ride passes.

If no one correctly guesses, the picture will be posted again with more of Manny's surroundings seen at 5 p.m. The first person to correctly comment will win a $25 Visa Gift Card and the second person will win 10 free WRTA adult ride passes.

If no one can guess after that, a third photo with a wider perspective of Manny's location will be posted the following day, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. The first person to guess right will win 10 free WRTA adult ride passes.

To see the WRTA's driving route or to read the official contest rules, visit the WRTA's website.