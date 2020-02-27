WRTA testing new routes through Warren; if popular, state will continue funding

On March 2, all bus rides on the new routes will be free

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – In less than a week, people traveling through Warren will have the chance to go all over the Valley with new WRTA services. But, the city needs your help to make sure the new routes stay.

On March 2, the WRTA will start six new bus routes into Warren that will cover the whole city.

Residents will be able to go to the Eastwood Mall, Youngstown or even Kent State University.

The new routes were created from a $1 million state grant. It will only last for three months so the bus company can test how much people are using it.

Councilwoman Helen Rucker said it’s important for people to get out and use the new routes so they stay past the temporary basis. If the routes are successful, the state will continue to fund them.

“I’m really urging people to come out, hop on the bus, ride your neighborhood or ride down to downtown Warren and stop at some of the area restaurants,” Rucker said. “It’s growing. It’s something that’s vital for Warren and I think people really should use it.”

On the starting day, all rides will be free. After March 2, they will come with a small fee.

The WRTA will also start new hours: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. But, the Warren Express also runs on Saturdays.