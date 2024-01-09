YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is showing off a new way to promote local businesses with its “Spotlight Bus.”

The ribbon was cut Tuesday for the fully wrapped WRTA bus that will be seen throughout the local area. It’s a partnership between Youngstown and Adsposure.

The main goal is to remind the community that downtown is bustling and open for business.

“This bus will run a whole year. The panels will be interchangeable. We will have one spotlight now for the next month. We’ll change it out, but also the message will stay the same — promoting the city of Youngstown. You’ll see different messages. When you see the bus, I just tell people take a picture and send me your pics,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

There will be a QR code on the bus so you can download the YO! App. It rewards residents for shopping and dining at local Youngstown businesses.