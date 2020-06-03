WRTA riders can expect some upcoming changes

All regular fixed routes in Mahoning County will extend later into the night

(WYTV) – Valley riders can expect some changes that are coming soon to WRTA services.

Starting on Friday, the Nightline routes will be stopped. In its place, you will find Late Night service, a curb-to-curb service with its small vehicles.

The Late Night service will start on Monday and you must call for a pick-up.

Also on Monday, all regular fixed routes in Mahoning County will extend later into the night.

Most of the routes go Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. All rides continue to be free and all riders must wear a face covering.