(WYTV) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) is getting a portion of a federal grant to build and test a zero-emission bus.

The $2.3 million grant will be shared with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in California.

Both groups will test to see if the autonomous vehicles can bring more efficient and cost-effective service.

The buses are expected to carry nine to 15 passengers.

The WRTA’s autonomous vehicle is expected to hit the road in 2022.