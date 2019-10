YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The WRTA bus service is adjusting its schedule this Friday to allow drivers to attend the funeral for their former boss, Executive Director Jim Ferraro.

Buses that leave from Federal Station at 10:10 and 10:40 a.m. will not be running October 4.

Normal service will resume at 11:10 a.m.

Riders should check the schedule to see how they will be affected.

Ferraro died a week ago Sunday from pancreatic cancer. He was 73 years old.