WRTA offering routes to polling locations for early voting, Election Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WRTA is urging residents in Mahoning and Trumbull counties to vote in the 2020 election.

They will be offering several options to help residents get out to the polls.

Now through Nov. 2, WRTA’s 7-Glenwood bus is making hourly stops near the Mahoning County Board of Elections on Oak Hill Avenue.

The 28-Warren Express bus is making hourly stops at the intersection of Youngstown Road (Route 422) and Central Parkway Avenue, which is a short walk from the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

An early voting schedule across Ohio can be found here.

Many polling places in Mahoning County and the City of Warren are served by WRTA Fixed Route buses.

Voters can find maps and schedules at the WRTA website. They can also use the site’s Online Trip Planner and search for their polling place.

More information on both early voting and Election Day options for using WRTA is available at WRTAonline.com/vote.