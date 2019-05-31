WRTA offering rides to Alliance starting Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, the WRTA will be ready to take riders to Alliance.

The countywide service will take riders to Alliance, where they’ll be able to connect with the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority.

The service isn’t on a traditional WRTA bus but more of a minivan, which picks you up at the curb.

The countywide service takes Mahoning County residents to any location not served by the WRTA’s fixed route buses. Now for the first time, that will include Alliance.

“It’s pretty important,” said Dean Harris, with WRTA. “It provides a new opportunity for our passengers to get access to new areas, Alliance being a sizable city down in that area and closer than Youngstown. So our passengers can get down there and get access to the retail space down there.”

This is a demand response service. Rides must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

To take advantage of this service, you have to register first by calling 330-744-8431. Then you can call that same number anytime you need a ride to Alliance.