WRTA offering free bus rides to free healthcare event on Saturday

The Remote Area Medical clinic starts at 6 a.m. at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) is offering free bus rides to help people get to the free Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinic this Saturday.

The free rides will be on all of the WRTA’s fixed bus routes that run from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The RAM clinic starts at 6 a.m. at the Covelli Centre. No ID is required.

Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Although the main goal for the free rides is to get people to the health event, anyone can take advantage of them throughout the day.

