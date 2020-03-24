WRTA making changes to services due to coronavirus pandemic

The changes will take place over the next two weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The COVID-19 outbreak is bringing changes to the Western Reserve Transit Authority.

According to WRTA, the following changes will be rolled out over the next two weeks:

Effective Monday, March 30, all Nightline routes will be eliminated. The six existing Nightline routes serve Youngstown’s North Side, East Side, West Side and South Side as well as adjacent communities Monday through Friday from 7:15 p.m. until approximately midnight. The final Nightline runs will take place Friday, March 27.

Effective Monday, April 6, all WRTA Fixed Route bus service will be eliminated. This means large buses will no longer run in Mahoning or Trumbull Counties. The final Fixed Route runs will take place Saturday, April 4.

WRTA will provide Enhanced Countywide (small bus) service from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday to all areas of Mahoning County, and Monday through Friday to all areas of Trumbull County. Countywide is a scheduled service, with rides provided at no cost during this state of emergency. Scheduled rides must be for work, medical and shopping purposes only. Countywide trips can be scheduled starting Monday, March 30.

Those who wish to use Countywide Service must call 330-744-8431 to register for the service. Once registered, riders can schedule a trip between seven days and at least 24 hours in advance of the planned trip.

The procedure for doing so is outlined on the WRTA website at WRTAonline.com/services/countywide.

“We are taking these steps to protect our employees and to assist with the Stay-at-Home order from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine,” said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris. “We will do all we can to accommodate the needs of our riders. We hope that they will limit their requests to only the most essential trips.”

More information is available on the WRTA website or by calling 330-744-8431.