YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Using WRTA services for a late-night ride just got easier.

WRTA Late-Night service is a curb-to-curb ride-share service that will pick you up and drop you off at any address within its fixed routes in Mahoning County. The hours are Monday through Friday between 9:15 p.m. and midnight.

With WRTA’s On Demand app, users can schedule late-night service and track their rides.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for those who must travel in the evening,” said Dean Harris, executive director of WRTA. “Using the On Demand app for Late Nigh is kind of like using the Uber app, except for a couple of key differences. First, WRTA Late Night is a shared-ride service and second, it’s free — no fare is required.”

You can download the WRTA On Demand app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. For more details, visit WRTAonline.com.

WRTA had tested an app in 2020 for its late-night ride service but then went back to riders calling ahead before launching this new tool.