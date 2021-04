The executive director said the change is for safety reasons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be some new changes for the WRTA. Starting Monday, you will only be picked up and dropped off at designated WRTA bus stops.

Executive Director Dean Harris said it’s for safety reasons.

This means riders will no longer be able to hail a bus at any location.

Passengers won’t be able to request to get off somewhere that’s not a designated stop.

The designated WRTA bus stops are listed online.