WRTA celebrates 50 years, plans expanded service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WRTA is celebrating 50 years of giving the valley a lift. They recognized this historical anniversary Friday at Federal Station in Youngstown.

WRTA staff and board members were there, and Executive Director Dean Harris talked about WRTA’s beginnings and their history in the Valley.

Local officials presented proclamations in front of the station’s new 50-foot long window art honoring the anniversary.

“I’ve been in transit a long time, and it’s great to be around an organization that’s been around this long and to be able to celebrate all of the great things we’ve been doing and being a part of an institution that provides so much to the Valley,” Harris said.

WRTA has big plans for the future. Fareless transportation services are coming next month and routes to Akron are planned for later this year.