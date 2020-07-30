WRTA bus drivers wear red face masks to demand hazard pay like front line workers

The workers also want more safety precautions put in place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WRTA riders can ride for free through the end of the year, but workers for the transit authority complain the move is coming at their expense.

Bus operators wore red face masks on Thursday. They demand hazard pay during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, plus they also want more than the extra one-week’s pay the transit authority’s board of directors approved Thursday afternoon.

“DeWine declared a stay-at-home order. We’ve been here, we keep coming to work every day, we been dealing with overcrowded busing, we been dealing with them not sanitizing the buses enough for us,” said union president Tenessa Wills.

The workers, all members of the Amalgamated Transit Union, argued the board could have used some of the $10.3 million the authority received from the federal CARES Act to give them more money.

But, board members say those funds will be needed to offset the free bus service.