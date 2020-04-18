WRTA bus collides with truck in Youngstown

The driver of the bus faces a failure to yield charge, according to Highway Patrol

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Western Reserve Transit Authority bus driver is facing charges after a crash in Youngstown on Saturday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Midlothian Boulevard.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene, the bus was heading west on Midlothian and tried taking a left turn into a parking lot. Troopers say the driver didn’t see a truck heading east and collided with the truck on its driver’s side, sending it spinning across the road.

Minor injuries were reported.

Troopers say they plan to cite the bus driver for failing to yield.