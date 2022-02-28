YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Almost a year ago, WRTA started a project to help improve busing.

Monday, the company presented its plan to make changes to Market Street in both Youngstown and Boardman, where members of both communities got to listen to the plans.

Market Street is a very high-traffic road from Boardman to Youngstown and has a number of bus stops along the way.

So after Tim Rosenberger, consultant project manager, and the WRTA received a federal grant they started working to make it better.

“And it’s analyzing bus, pedestrian, bicycle improvements in the market street corridor,” Rosenberger said.

In a public forum, a presentation was shown to members of the community on how they plan to update the area.

Rosenberger said WRTA wants to make the outer lanes of Market Street for buses, bicycles, and people turning right.

“But it would be restricted from regular traffic so it would be set aside for buses and those other uses,” he said.

Rosenberger said they also want to have 14 bus stops along the 8 mile stretch of Market, add things like shelters, trash cans, and more lights.

“Because Market Street does get kind of dark at night, at some parts and we would like to get some additional lighting out there,” he said.

WRTA is also looking to improve sidewalks and crosswalks as well as give Federal Station a new look.

Rosenberger said they’ll be using a station in La Crosse, Wisconsin as an example.

“The transit is on the ground floor, all covered behind these walls and windows but there’s actually a bus hub similar to Federal Station, underneath here,” he said.

Rosenberger said he and WRTA believe the changes will also increase economic development in the area.

“What we found around the country is that when transit is put in place with development when development is modified or is oriented to serving transit, it really leads to thriving communities,” he said.

The hope is, if this project gets the green light, it could potentially open up the door for similar changes to more busing routes.