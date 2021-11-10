WRTA adds routes to service Warren, other areas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WRTA announced Wednesday that it is reinstating some routes to Warren and starting new ones in the Valley.

On December 6, fixed-route service in Warren will return thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

There will be seven fixed routes to service Warren, plus Warren Express will continue to run its regular route.

The seven new routes in Warren will be the #70 Southeast, #71 North, #72 Southwest, #73 East, #74 Elm, #75 Northwest and the #76 North Jackson Express.

Riders will be able to get to shopping centers, senior centers, hospitals and high employer areas including destinations such as Ultium Cells battery plant and the TJX Distribution Center.

A new route to Akron will also be rolling out.

“The route was mainly designed to help veterans get to the VA hospital in Cleveland, ” said WRTA Executive Director Dean Harris. “But it’s also useful for those riders who are looking to get to the Akron area for

shopping or other activities.”

The Akron Express includes a stop at the METR’s Robert K Pfaff Transit Center where a $5 METRO fee must be paid one way or $40 for a North coast 10-ride ticket for further service to the Cleveland VA Hospital.

There are two scheduled trip times for the Akron Express. One leaving Federal Station at 10:40 a.m. for a dropoff in Akron and the other leaving at 4:40 p.m. for pickup at 5:40 p.m.

For more information visit wrtaonline.com