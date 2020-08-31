WRTA adds new bus routes to North Jackson facility

There will be a morning run and an afternoon run for workers at PurFoods

(WYTV) – The WRTA is starting two new routes Monday to help employees at a North Jackson facility get to work easily.

The bus will travel to and from PurFoods Monday through Friday.

The morning run leaves downtown Youngstown’s Federal Station at 6:10, arriving at PurFoods at 6:45. It will leave PurFoods at 7:05 and get back to Federal Station at 7:40.

In the afternoon, the bus will leave Federal Station at 2:10, getting to PurFoods at 2:45. Employees whose shifts end at 3 can then catch the bus at 3:10 and return to Federal Station by 3:40.

The route is expected to be adapted to serve TJX workers in Lordstown once the distribution facility begins operations.

