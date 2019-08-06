Wrongway driver leads police on Route 11 chase in Trumbull County

It all started when the man went to a house on Front Street in Warren and got into a fight with a woman

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police have a man in custody they say led them on a high-speed chase Tuesday down Route 11 in Liberty Township.

According to police, Julius Crawford, 28, of Youngstown, went to a house on Front Street in Warren and got into a fight with a woman.

The woman said Crawford was waving a gun around and dragged her down a driveway before he took off with another man inside a Chevy Impala.

911 caller: “It sounded like someone just broke into my neighbor’s door, now there is yelling. (Screaming and thuds heard in the background.)”

At one point, officers tried to pull Crawford over but he took off and got on Route 11, driving north in the southbound lanes.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren police were able to stop Crawford just after 12:30 a.m. between Tibbetts Wick Road and Route 11. They had to put spikes on the highway.

Crawford was arrested at the scene and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, vehicular assault and failure to comply with a police signal.

He faced Judge Thomas Gysegem through video chat Tuesday afternoon in court, nearly 10 hours after he was arrested.

Judge: “What’s your plan for a lawyer?”

Crawford: “Public defender.”

Because Crawford’s charges are all felonies, the judge set his bail at $50,000 with two conditions: no weapons and a temporary protection order for the woman he’s accused of assaulting.

“For the record, I am signing a temporary protection order in this case. This order prohibits you from having any contact with the person, residence or place of employment,” Judge Gysegem said.

A preliminary hearing will be set for Crawford in the next 10 days.

The other person in the car is still at large and police are looking for him. Police say he bailed out of the vehicle at some point during the chase.