Write-in candidate takes win in East Liverpool mayor’s race

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Write-in candidate Gregory Bricker took home the win Tuesday, becoming East Liverpool’s next mayor, according to unofficial voting results.

Bricker ended up with nearly 44% of the votes.

“To me, it’s just a vicious cycle,” he said. “Where do you start? How do you start? It starts with bringing small business to town — all over town, not just downtown — and that helps with our housing. We have a severe infrastructure problem.”

Ryan Stovall just wrapped up his first term as mayor and was looking for another but as it turned out, Stovall conceded not long after the polls closed.

He only got about 20% of the votes.

Brian Kerr, an at-large councilman, also ran for East Liverpool mayor.