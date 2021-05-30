Wrestling Stars meet fans in Girard, including super fan with metal chair

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wrestling fans were out in Girard Sunday at the Time Capsule Toys where two wrestling stars made an appearance.

WWE and ECW wrestling stars Mikey Whipwreck and Shane Douglas were at Time Capsule Toys Sunday chatting with fans, taking photos and signing autographs.

Some fans stood in line for half an hour for the opportunity.

Super fan Joshua Mellinger brought his daughter along for the fun.

“I take my daughter with me whenever I can, whenever I have her, and she’s right along with me, cheering hooping, hollering, clapping, just having a ball,” Mellinger said.

Mellinger says he’s been a fan for over 20 years and couldn’t miss the opportunity to meet the wrestlers.

He even brought a metal folding chair, on which he has already collected about 20 signatures from different wrestlers.

Mellinger says he has two Hall of Famers on the chair.