Wreaths placed on 358 local veterans graves

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) — Local veterans are being honored this holiday season. The Jackson Township Citizens Association and JM Livestock 4-H Club collected donations for wreaths for veterans.

Saturday afternoon, there was a wreath laying ceremony at Jackson Township Cemetery.

The American Legion Post 737 presented a ceremony honoring the veterans before the community helped them distribute the wreaths.

There are 358 veterans buried in that cemetery alone and after Saturday, they each have a wreath on their grave.

“It’s a real honor to be able to do this, the response that we get is just overwhelming,” said Gary Hemphill, the citizen association’s chairman.

This is the fifth year the two organizations have teamed up to provide wreaths for veterans. Donations came from local businesses and individuals.