Wreaths laid on veterans’ graves for the holiday season

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, wreaths across America were being laid at the resting place of veterans. Wreaths are placed on the Veterans’ graves for the holiday season.

In North Jackson, volunteers came out to lay them for our local veterans. American Legion Post 737 helped lay the wreaths.

“What we’re doing is we’re putting wreaths on the veterans’ graves,” said organizer Gary Hempfill.

Family and friends were able to lay them on the graves of their loved ones.

The meaning is special to everyone who participated.

The event was a service project for the Jackson-Milton Livestock 4-H Club.

A total of 300 wreaths were placed.