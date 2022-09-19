WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after a man was shot in a gas station parking lot.

Late Sunday evening, a man arrived at the emergency room of Trumbull Regional Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left side of his groin, according to the police report.

The victim told officers the incident occurred in the parking lot of a nearby gas station. The report states that the victim received the wound when he and a suspect got into an altercation. The suspect shot the victim while the victim was sitting in his friend’s vehicle, police said.

The victim’s friend took him to the hospital following the incident, according to the report.

So far, no arrests have occurred.