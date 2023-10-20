CANFIELD, Ohio – With all the hustle and bustle of a holiday, sometimes we just need to take a breath. That’s where Old North Church in Canfield comes in.

“There’s a lot of cultural anxiety right now,” said Dr. Nick Gatzke, Senior Pastor at Old North Church. “I don’t know if you feel it. There’s a lot of uncertainty. What’s going to happen in the economy? What’s going to happen in politics? What happens in my job? My personal life? But what if you could have peace of mind without knowing what was happening in the future? Without being able to predict it. Well, we believe we can. And that’s where a relationship with God comes in. You can have peace of mind and security in life through dependence on God.”

Services at Old North Church will be happening throughout the holiday season and they’re always inviting new people to come in.

“We would invite you if you don’t have a church home. We see new people all the time and we love the opportunity to serve people from different walks of life,” said Dr. Gatzke. “Our services are at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings. Anybody’s welcome.”

You can also take a sample of some of what you might find by going to the website where you can live stream services, check out past sermons, and see what programming is happening.

Old North Church is located at 7105 Herbert Road in Canfield. Call (330) 533-6848 and visit them online at OldNorthChurch.org.