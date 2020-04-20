World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

On Sunday, the Cortland community surprised him with sirens and horns to celebrate his 100th birthday

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – During this pandemic, there have been a lot of people who have gotten creative with how they’re celebrating birthdays. One happened Sunday in Cortland, where there was a drive by parade celebration for a Valley veteran’s 100th birthday.

When asked what his secret was to reaching 100 years old, George Somogynari said “I don’t know, garlic. I eat garlic a lot.”

George is described as a devoted father, grandfather and brother.

On Sunday, the Cortland community surprised him with sirens and horns to celebrate his 100th birthday.

“It was really good. I didn’t know this was going to go on,” George said.

“I was flabbergasted how many people showed up. I thought maybe 20 to 30 people at the most, but they say we had 55 cars come through, which was awesome,” said Janie Trask, George’s daughter.

Trask spoke highly of her father and his character.

She says that making it to 100 years old had always been a part of her father’s plan.

“My dad has been my rock all of my life. He’s always said that he would be 100 and he did it. He made it. He’s told everyone in our family that he was going to be 100,” Trask said.

But after achieving his 100th year milestone, George says he has a new goal.

“I’d like to make it to 115,” George said.

Along with serving in World War II and serving God at the Cortland United Methodist Church, George also served his community in Cortland.

“He helped build a lot of the houses here in Cortland. Up in Shepherds Hill and down by the nursing home. I mean, he is a hard worker,” Trask said.

An earlier version of this story contained the incorrect town. The story has been corrected to show that the birthday party took place in Cortland.