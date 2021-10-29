Two local women, then 27 and 38, prove strokes do not discriminate against age

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is World Stroke Day, a day focused on improving awareness of stroke symptoms. We sat down with two stroke survivors earlier today and are sharing their stories tonight.

“I was pumping gas and all of a sudden I looked down and my keys and my credit card were on the floor. I was like OK, so I bend down and pick them up and they just fall out of my hand” said Kim Lisko.

“I went into the shower, my vision was blurry. I kept trying to grab the shampoo bottle and I kept dropping it,” said Veronica Cardello.

Both women said they were young and healthy at the times of their strokes. Lisko was 38 years old when she had her stroke in 2018 and Cardello was only 27 when she had hers in 2019.

“You need to be aware of the signs and the symptoms because you never know when it’s going to happen to you. Age does not discriminate when it comes to having a stroke,” Cardello said.

Tracy Behnke with the American Heart Association said they encourage people to think of the acronym F.A.S.T. when talking about a stroke — Face, Arms, Speech and Time.

“If one side of the face is drooping, if one side of the body is going numb, if your speech starts to get slurred or you can’t have a train of thought or know from that standpoint what’s going on, then we know that it’s time to call 911,” Behnke said.

Behnke said it’s possible for people to experience one, all or some of the signs and symptoms. She says it’s important to listen to your body if you know something is wrong.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in America and the number one form of disability for Americans.

“It’s something that becomes a part of you and because it becomes a part of you, it changes your whole outlook on life,” Cardello said.