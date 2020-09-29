World Heart Day reminds us about importance of keeping up with heart-healthy lifestyle

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Have you thought about your ticker today? You should! Today is World Heart Day. It’s a day to raise awareness about the importance of a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death and disability.

Dr. Shyam Bhakta is an interventional and nuclear cardiologist at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He said some heart-healthy tips include eating healthy, increasing physical activity and avoiding bad habits like smoking.

“It’s really important for us to do everything we can to help prevent those problems from developing later on in life,” Dr. Bhakta said.

Dr. Bhakta also said some of the symptoms of heart disease include chest pain, shortness of breath or fatigue during activities, and unexplained passing out or dizziness.

He stressed the importance of calling 911 for people who think they may be having a heart attack.