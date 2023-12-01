WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is World Aids Day. It’s an international day aimed at raising awareness about the AIDS pandemic.

The Trumbull County World AIDS Day Task Force, Warren City Health District, and Family and Children First Council are working to do just that. The groups hosted the county’s third annual observance of World AIDS Day at the Wean Foundation.

The goal of the luncheon is to educate the community, prevent the spread, and raise awareness about the disease.

The city’s HIV Prevention Coordinator Jerry Wolfe and Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Munir Shah were among the speakers at the event.