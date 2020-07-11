Workshop held in Youngstown to bring experts and community members together

Community members were invited to the first ever "Engage the Executive" Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Community members were invited to the first-ever “Engage the Executive” Saturday.

The event was held at the Youngstown Event Center.

It helps bring community members and a panel of experts in the area to talk about education, community development and economic empowerment.

The panel included Huntington and First National banks, YSU and Eastern Gateway.

“I feel like there’s so many people who are hungry and want more to life, but the thing is they just need that info to actually engage. So that’s why we call it Engaging the Executives, because they’re engaging us and we’re engaging them, and then we can come together and make the community better,” said Terrill Vidale President and CEO of 2Deep Entertainment.

The workshop was free to the public and also streamed virtually.