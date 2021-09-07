Workers thank Congressman Tim Ryan for fighting for bill helping their rights

(WKBN) – The PRO Act is a piece of legislation which strengthens the right for workers to organize. On Tuesday, the Communication Workers of America thanked Congressman Tim Ryan for his fight for the bill.

PRO stands for Protecting the Right to Organize.

The bill would also change the definition of independent contractors.

“But when you look at what happened to the middle class, all of the good paying jobs around here are gone, and we’re trying to rebuild it, but you lose the GM job paying $33 an hour and get the HomeGoods job that’s paying $17 an hour. It’s still a significant diminishment in wages, so we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Ryan said.

The PRO Act has passed the U.S. House.

It will be considered by the Senate next.