GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A bizarre tree accident in Girard took down power lines and damaged a truck over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called at about 5 p.m. to the 70 block of Emma Street where a tree crew was doing work at a house.

The foreman of the tree company told police that they were doing a favor for the people who lived at the house by removing a tree but an anomaly happened.

The foremen said that they anchored and felled the tree but it did not fall properly because it was filled with cement.

As it was coming down, the tree caught nearby power lines and took down a utility pole. The pole fell across the dump truck, draping the power lines across the vehicle and street.

No injuries were reported.

Sometimes rotted trees are filled in with cement, however, arborists advise against this practice.